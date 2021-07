Changi Airport Terminal 4 (T4) might be used to process travellers from countries with high rates of Covid-19 infection. This is because T4 has a larger capacity than T2, where these travellers are currently being processed, said Transport Minister S. Iswaran in Parliament yesterday. Mr Iswaran did not provide a timeline as to when this could be implemented.

