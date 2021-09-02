T1, T3 at Changi Airport reopen to public after months of closure

Changi Airport's Terminals 1 and 3 opened their doors to the public for the first time in more than 100 days, ahead of the start of eased border measures for vaccinated travellers.

More than 80 per cent of the stores at the two terminals restarted operations yesterday, with the rest expected to reopen soon, putting an end to the closures prompted by a Covid-19 cluster in May.

While the airport's passenger terminal buildings were closed to the public for more than three months, flights continued to take off and land, although at a much-reduced scale. Only 204,000 passengers passed through the airport's gates in July, compared with 5.91 million in July 2019, before the pandemic hit.

With traffic expected to gradually pick up, extra precautions have been put in place, such as the segregation of the dining areas in Basement 2 of Terminal 3 (T3) to reduce interactions between airport staff and the public at mealtimes.

Members of the public are also not allowed in the arrival halls to avoid direct contact between them and arriving passengers.

The reopening of T1 and T3 to the public coincides with the expected increase in travellers to Singapore in the coming months, as the Republic moves to gradually open its borders and revive its air hub.

A travel lane for vaccinated travellers from Germany and Brunei will start on Sept 8, allowing these travellers to come into Singapore without quarantine if they take and clear several Covid-19 tests.

Singapore has also unilaterally eased border restrictions for travellers from places such as Hong Kong, Macau and the Chinese mainland, allowing them to go about their activities if they test negative for Covid-19 upon arrival.

Further easing of border measures could be on the cards, as the Republic has reached the milestone of having 80 per cent of its population fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in his National Day Rally speech on Sunday that reopening borders is key to preserving Singapore's position as a business hub.

Aviation analyst Shukor Yusof of Endau Analytics noted, however, that while the reopening of the airport terminals is good optics, it will not alter the reality that the world is still under siege from the coronavirus.

"Singapore is doing whatever it can, but the wider world is still dysfunctional when it comes to Covid-19 coordination and containment," he said.

"Even if everyone in Singapore is fully vaccinated, it doesn't mean life will go back to normal."

Airport staff are relieved that they can return to work.

Ms Pamela Loo-Song, director of retail and local sales at Focus Network Agencies, which runs chocolate retailer The Cocoa Trees and has stores at the airport, said: "There was some anxiety about whether the airport would really reopen… as I was walking to the store today, it did feel very surreal."

Ms Izzul Faqihah, 27, store manager at Ichikokudo Hokkaido Ramen at T3, hoped customers would feel safe enough to return once they learnt there were no more infections linked to the airport.

Changi Airport Group senior vice-president for landside concessions James Fong said the airport has disinfected all its stores, and all its workers have tested negative for Covid-19 in recent days.

He acknowledged that some people might still be concerned about the risk of Covid-19 infection at the airport after the T3 Covid-19 cluster in May.

The cluster grew to 108 cases, including 43 airport workers.

But Mr Fong said the airport has already taken thorough measures to keep the public safe.

"The vaccination strategy… has helped us, and now we are working closely with the Government to reopen the borders again, so all these give us optimism," he said.