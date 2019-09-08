System disruption causes delays at Tuas Checkpoint

The immigration clearance system at Tuas Checkpoint was disrupted for several hours from 4am yesterday.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) issued an advisory on Facebook at about 5am that its immigration clearance system at Tuas Checkpoint was experiencing "intermittent slowness".

It said the immigration clearance at the affected lanes progressively resumed from 7.20am.

The system returned to normal at 9.30am, more than five hours after the disruption started.

"More resources were immediately deployed to manage the situation. Officers from the morning shift reported to work earlier, while our officers on night shift remained behind to assist in the clearance of travellers.

"ICA regrets the inconvenience caused to travellers and seeks their understanding and patience," it said.

The system disruption caused heavy traffic in the departure and arrival zones at the checkpoint, delaying travellers.

At 6.35am, ICA also noted heavy departure traffic at Woodlands Checkpoint. Several netizens said it could be due to commuters opting to use the Woodlands Checkpoint due to the disruption at Tuas Checkpoint.

On Aug 29, a localised power trip disrupted the immigration clearance system at Tuas Checkpoint at 6.45am, causing heavy traffic at the arrival and departure car zones for more than six hours.