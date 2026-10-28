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Sunday cycling lane in Seletar to double in length when works are completed by first quarter of 2027

Work to extend the lane will begin in November, said the Land Transport Authority.

SINGAPORE – A cycling lane in Seletar will become more than double its length by the first quarter of 2027, with construction work slated to begin in November.

The Sunday Cycling Lane – which now is 4.6km-long – will extend to include Seletar Aerospace Drive and Punggol Barat Drive, said the Land Transport Auhority (LTA) in a statement on Oct 28.

Once completed, it will stretch for 11.2km and offer cyclists a “longer and more continuous route”, LTA added.

Trials for a dedicated on-road cycling lane first began on Oct 16, 2022. The lane is open on Sunday mornings between 5am and 11am. During those hours, only buses and cyclists are allowed in the lane, and there is no limit on group size for cyclists.

LTA said the aim was to assess the feasibility of providing dedicated road space for large groups of cyclists during times when traffic is low.

The Sunday Cycling Lane initiative was made permanent in April 2023. LTA said it has been well utilised since its implementation, with traffic conditions and bus operations also remaining smooth.

The extended cycling route will make use of the current design and operating guidelines of the existing lane, in which solid blue lane markings are used to mark out where cyclists should ride.

However, dotted blue lane markings, as well as red “transverse markings” will be used near junctions and entrances to buildings. Transverse markings help regulate, guide or warn drivers at intersections and crossings.

LTA said motorists can still make turns at the spots where the cycling lane is operational on Sundays, but they will need to be cautious because cyclists and buses might be using the lane.

It said: “Cyclists are reminded to stay within the cycling lane and obey traffic signals.

“During non-operational hours of the Sunday Cycling Lane, cyclists are strongly reminded to comply with prevailing cycling regulations, including the group size requirements and traffic rules.”

The only other dedicated on-road cycling lane in Singapore is the 10km-long lane in Tanah Merah Coast Road.