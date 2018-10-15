Stretch of North-East Line affected by power trip, service resumes before rush hour

SINGAPORE - A power trip caused service on the North-East line to be interrupted between Farrer Park and Potong Pasir stations Monday (Oct 15) afternoon.

Operator SBS Transit ran loop services between the affected three-station stretch as engineers rushed to get the glitch fixed before the evening rush hour.

The Straits Times understands no one was stranded in tunnels when the trip occurred. Regular service resumed at around 5pm, after SBS first tweeted about the power trip at 4.06pm.

The transport operator told commuters to expect journeys in both directions to take about 20min longer, and said free bus services were available at the affected stations.

The operator also activated bridging buses to ferry affected commuters.