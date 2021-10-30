Start-up offers bus service for migrant workers to boost safety

A local start-up has come up with a digital app, Aespada SL, that makes transporting migrant workers safely in mini buses more convenient and affordable.

By providing a pool of these vehicles that can be booked on demand, Aespada Technologies chief executive Jean Christophe Li hopes to curb the decades-long practice of migrant workers being ferried on the back of lorries.

This year alone, there have been at least four accidents involving workers travelling on the back of lorries, leaving two dead and over 30 injured.

While concerns about the safety of transporting workers in this manner was highlighted in Parliament in May, Senior Minister of State for Transport Amy Khor said cost and practical constraints have stymied the tightening of rules on worker transport in the past 10 years.

Mr Li told The Straits Times that Aespada SL's mini bus booking feature, which was launched on Oct 22, could address employers' cost considerations, since they would not have to maintain their own fleet of vehicles but could book transport from the firm's partner instead.

The firm also has a heavy vehicle booking service.

Companies can book ad hoc or scheduled trips to ferry their workers at a manageable cost.

Mr Li estimated that the monthly cost of ferrying 13 workers back and forth to a worksite that is 30km away with a lorry owned by a construction company would be about $378 per worker. In comparison, it would cost $267 per worker using Aespada's mini buses, he said. The comparison includes costs such as insurance and road tax that a construction company incurs.

Aespada currently has a fleet of 11 mini buses ranging from seven-to 13-seaters, and is looking to expand to over 200 mini buses with its partner.

National Trades Union Congress assistant secretary-general Melvin Yong, who has been championing transport safety for workers, welcomed the platform's effort to make it easier to transport workers using mini buses.

Smaller companies tend to face challenges in negotiating for cost-effective chartered bus contracts due to their small number of workers and the fact that their worksites can be scattered across Singapore, said Mr Yong.

"Outsourcing the role of the driver will also mitigate the risk of driver fatigue, which is an issue if companies require one of the workers, who has had a long day at the worksite, to drive his fellow colleagues back," he added.

However, Mr Yong also noted that the current worker cohorting requirements may make it challenging to achieve economies of scale.

Under such rules, which have been put in place to curb the spread of Covid-19, workers from different zones within a worksite are not allowed to be transported in the same vehicle.

He called on the authorities to review cohorting restrictions so that innovative solutions to transport workers safely to and from their worksite can be trialled.

Mr Alex Au, vice-president of migrant rights group Transient Workers Count Too (TWC2), said that services like Aespada's could help solve the issue of workers being ferried to a worksite too early, thus depriving them of sufficient rest.

He cited cases of workers being taken to a site at 5am even though work starts only at 8am because the lorries have to make several trips to transport goods or other workers.

Dr Stephanie Chok, a TWC2 executive committee member, urged the Government to lead the way in improving standards for transporting workers.

"As public sector projects make up a significant percentage of construction demand, we hope these projects will ensure construction companies along their supply chain (from main to subcontractors) transport workers safely," she said.