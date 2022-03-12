S'pore watching situation to ease travel to Malaysia

The pandemic situation will be among factors that determine if Singapore allows more travel arrangements with Malaysia, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said yesterday.

Speaking at a virtual media conference of the Covid-19 multi-ministry task force, Mr Ong said the timing for such new arrangements is important.

"It must be done when the pandemic situation on both sides allow it. We don't think we can predetermine a date, but this is something we are watching closely and when conditions allow, then we can talk about reopening," he added.

Malaysia had on Tuesday announced that it will open its borders and allow quarantine-free travel to fully vaccinated international visitors from April 1.

Singapore, which reported 15,345 new cases yesterday, and Malaysia, which is seeing about 30,000 new infections on average each day, already have vaccinated travel lane (VTL) arrangements by air and land.

On Thursday, Malaysia's Transport Ministry announced that the one-way daily passenger quota under the VTL (land) arrangement with Singapore would be raised from 2,160 to 3,420 people from March 14.

It remains unclear if the cap will change with Malaysia opening its borders to vaccinated travellers from April 1.

A spokesman for Singapore's Ministry of Trade and Industry said the increased quota from March 14 would be equivalent to 76 bus trips.

Sales for additional bus tickets started yesterday.

Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong said Singapore is working out detailed operational arrangements with Malaysia and will make an announcement when ready.

Some arrangements being considered include allowing cars and motorcycles, and additional buses, including private coaches used to ferry workers, to travel to and from Malaysia.

"We are looking at various aspects, and this will also involve significant adjustment and fine-tuning of the operations on the ground," Mr Gan said.

He added that those who have a greater need to travel, such as for employment, may want to update their necessary travel documents, such as vehicle entry permits or passports.

Adeline Tan