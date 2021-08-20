S'pore reopening borders to avoid lasting damage to air hub: Iswaran

Singapore is moving to reopen its borders as the longer the country remains closed, the greater the risk of lasting damage to its economy and its status as an aviation hub, said Transport Minister S. Iswaran.

The border closures induced by the Covid-19 pandemic have already exacted a heavy toll on the aviation sector and related industries, which employ more than 190,000 people, he noted at a virtual media conference yesterday.

The number of passengers passing through Changi Airport is about 3 per cent of pre-pandemic levels. Similarly, the number of passengers that Singapore Airlines carried last month was 4 per cent of that in December 2019.

Mr Iswaran was setting out the rationale for easing border restrictions on two fronts: By classifying countries and regions into four categories, each with differentiated border measures, and launching a Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) scheme for vaccinated travellers from Germany and Brunei to visit Singapore without quarantine.

Under the VTL scheme, travellers from these two countries will be subject to four Covid-19 tests and a short period of self-isolation, instead of quarantine.

Travellers to and from most other destinations have to be quarantined for up to 14 days.

The travel advisory for Singapore residents has been updated accordingly to allow for travel to Germany and Brunei, although Brunei remains closed to leisure travel.

The moves come as vaccination rates continue to inch upwards, with 77 per cent of the population fully vaccinated against Covid-19 as at Wednesday.

Mr Iswaran said Singapore is reopening in a measured manner, starting small with two countries and an "essential set" of safeguards. "We will not throw caution to the wind," he added.

For a start, there will be only one daily designated flight for VTL travellers from Germany to Singapore.

This would add up to 2,000 travellers coming into Singapore a week, if the VTL is fully taken up.

Mr Iswaran acknowledged that some Singaporeans would want the Government to open up travel more quickly, while others may be concerned about the risks.

"To those who want us to do more, I ask for your patience. At this juncture, it is more important that we get it right than do it fast," he said. "To the Singaporeans who are concerned, I seek your understanding... The safety and well-being of our people will always remain our utmost priority."

Under the VTL, travellers must take a pre-departure test within 48 hours of the scheduled departure flight and an on-arrival test at Changi Airport. They must also take post-arrival tests on day three and day seven of their stay at one of the designated clinics in Singapore.

An individual is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after he or she has received the full regimen of the Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty or Moderna vaccine, or other vaccines in the World Health Organisation's Emergency Use Listing.

They must have been fully vaccinated in their country of departure or Singapore.

Travellers must have remained in their country of departure and/or Singapore for the last 21 consecutive days prior to their departure.

Short-term visitors and long-term pass holders have to apply for a vaccinated travel pass to travel to Singapore under the new scheme.

Short-term visitors must also buy travel insurance with a minimum coverage of $30,000 for Covid-19-related medical treatment and hospitalisation costs.

VTL applications for them open on Sept 1 for entry into Singapore on or after Sept 8.

For Singaporeans and permanent residents, the VTL arrangement comes into effect on Sept 8. They will not need to apply for a pass to enter Singapore under the scheme.

Mr Iswaran said the Government is reopening in a cautious manner as it wants to minimise the risk of imported cases as much as it can.

"At this very initial stage, we would be well advised to ensure that discretion is the better part of valour," he added.

Asked how Singapore will verify that a person has spent 21 days in Germany given the open borders in the European Union, Mr Iswaran said the VTL works based on self-declaration by travellers.

Travellers found to have made a false declaration can be taken to task under the Infectious Diseases Act, he warned.

The minister urged would-be travellers to not see the rules as guidelines to be gamed, but safeguards that need to be strictly observed for collective well-being.

"What we really need is responsible participation and compliance with the scheme design. If that happens...then I think we have a very good chance that the scheme can work and it can be scaled up."