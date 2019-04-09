Singapore, Malaysia suspend port limit implementation

At 12.01am yesterday, Malaysia and Singapore mutually suspended the implementation of their overlapping port limits.

Both countries reverted to the arrangements in place before Oct 25 and Dec 6, respectively, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore said.

The suspension was one of five recommendations made by a working group on maritime issues surrounding the overlapping Johor Baru Port limits off Tanjung Piai and Singapore port limits off Tuas.

This was agreed last month by Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and his Malaysian counterpart Saifuddin Abdullah to pave the way for maritime boundary delimitation. The two countries had been embroiled in a dispute over Singapore's territorial waters off Tuas since late last year.

SEE TOP OF THE NEWS