S'pore-Malaysia land borders fully reopen to cheers

Travellers cheered and motorists tooted their car horns as they streamed across the Causeway around midnight when the land borders between Singapore and Malaysia fully reopened two years after they were closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Some people started turning up at Woodlands Checkpoint as early as 7.30pm, hours before the borders were due to reopen at 11.59pm last night. By 10.50pm, more than 200 of them - mainly Malaysians - were waiting, some having dinner while queueing.
A long line of cars and motorcycles had formed at Woodlands Checkpoint at 11.55pm, when travellers departing for Malaysia started entering the immigration clearance area.
Those crossing from Singapore started arriving in Malaysia from 12.10am. Families had gathered to pick up travellers from JB Sentral.
About 500 people on motorbikes were waiting at Tuas Checkpoint near midnight, revving their bikes in anticipation.
Ms Anita Vijayan and Mr Kathiravan David Pushpanathan, who have been separated from their baby for five months, were among those who walked across the Causeway.
The couple, who are both 26 and work as chip manufacturing operators in Singapore, went back to Johor Baru to see their eight-month-old baby. "I am speechless with excitement," Ms Anita said.
A Singaporean couple, Mr Calvin Tan, 25, and Ms Iris Toh, 24, were the first in the queue at Woodlands Checkpoint.
They had arrived at 7.30pm and will be returning on Sunday after visiting their relatives.
Ms Toh said: "I want to spend time with my mother and introduce my relatives to my boyfriend. He also wants to make sure he has time to visit his grandfather's grave ahead of the Qing Ming Festival."
Mr Choy Yook Fong, 50, who works in IT, said he was extremely happy to return home to his wife of 20 years and their two sons.
He is looking forward to living with his family permanently again, and plans to commute daily from Johor once his company restores a daily cross-border transport service for Malaysians.
"The last two years have been very painful. I video call my wife seven to eight times daily because we miss each other a lot," he said.
From today, fully vaccinated people can travel between the two countries without having to take a Covid-19 test or serve quarantine.
The Land Transport Authority said it received around 20,000 Vehicle Entry Permit applications as at 6pm yesterday.
Associate Professor Walter Theseira, an economist from the Singapore University of Social Sciences, said the most important outcome of the border reopening is the relieving of manpower shortage.
Malaysian workers who had commuted daily to Singapore before the pandemic had either quit their jobs to be with their families back home, or had to be paid more by their employers to stay here, noted Prof Theseira.
It is likely many Malaysian workers will resume daily commuting, and it will be easier for Singapore employers to hire them, he said.
He noted that Singaporeans are unlikely to embark on leisure trips to Malaysia at scale until more travellers gained experience of how border protocols work.
Assistant engineer Alex Chia, 23, went to check out the crowd at Woodlands Checkpoint with his mother even though he plans to return to Malaysia only today.
They were excited about reuniting with Mr Chia's father and brother after not seeing them since December 2019.
"My dad and my brother miss my mother's good cooking," said Mr Chia yesterday.
"I will make the trip tomorrow, and I think the queue will be crazy long with everyone excited to return home. I think it will stretch to Ang Mo Kio."
• Additional reporting by Ram Anand and Michelle Ng