S'pore-Malaysia land borders fully reopen to cheers

Travellers cheered and motorists tooted their car horns as they streamed across the Causeway around midnight when the land borders between Singapore and Malaysia fully reopened two years after they were closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Some people started turning up at Woodlands Checkpoint as early as 7.30pm, hours before the borders were due to reopen at 11.59pm last night. By 10.50pm, more than 200 of them - mainly Malaysians - were waiting, some having dinner while queueing.

A long line of cars and motorcycles had formed at Woodlands Checkpoint at 11.55pm, when travellers departing for Malaysia started entering the immigration clearance area.

Those crossing from Singapore started arriving in Malaysia from 12.10am. Families had gathered to pick up travellers from JB Sentral.

About 500 people on motorbikes were waiting at Tuas Checkpoint near midnight, revving their bikes in anticipation.

Ms Anita Vijayan and Mr Kathiravan David Pushpanathan, who have been separated from their baby for five months, were among those who walked across the Causeway.

The couple, who are both 26 and work as chip manufacturing operators in Singapore, went back to Johor Baru to see their eight-month-old baby. "I am speechless with excitement," Ms Anita said.

A Singaporean couple, Mr Calvin Tan, 25, and Ms Iris Toh, 24, were the first in the queue at Woodlands Checkpoint.

They had arrived at 7.30pm and will be returning on Sunday after visiting their relatives.

Ms Toh said: "I want to spend time with my mother and introduce my relatives to my boyfriend. He also wants to make sure he has time to visit his grandfather's grave ahead of the Qing Ming Festival."

Mr Choy Yook Fong, 50, who works in IT, said he was extremely happy to return home to his wife of 20 years and their two sons.