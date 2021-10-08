S'pore in talks on more vaccinated travel lanes

Singapore currently has vaccinated travel lanes (VTLs) with Germany and Brunei, and more countries may soon be included in the arrangement.

These lanes, which began operating on Sept 8, allow fully vaccinated travellers from both countries to enter Singapore without the need for quarantine. Instead, they have to take multiple Covid-19 tests, such as one before departure and one on arrival at Changi Airport, and post-arrival tests on Day 3 and Day 7.

While Brunei is still closed to leisure travel, Germany has unilaterally opened its borders to travellers from Singapore.

The scheme has gone smoothly, with just about one Covid-19 case out of more than 1,000 arrivals, Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong told Bloomberg in a TV interview on Monday. He also said Singapore is in talks with several countries, including others in Europe, on VTL arrangements.

Singapore is also working to establish a VTL with the United States, and is working to conclude this as soon as possible before the end of this year, Mr Gan told a United States Chamber of Commerce event in Washington yesterday. He added that Singapore is working to facilitate the arrival of American work pass holders into Singapore to help companies operate smoothly.

Border measures for the US were also eased from yesterday, after the country was moved to Category III. Travellers from countries under this category are required to serve their 10-day stay-home notice at a dedicated facility or a declared place of accommodation, if suitable.

In addition to pre-departure and on-arrival Covid-19 tests, they will also have to take self-swab antigen rapid tests on Day 3 and 7, and a polymerase chain reaction test on Day 10.

Other countries that were moved to Category III yesterday include Bahrain, Bhutan, Cyprus, Fiji, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Liechtenstein, Maldives, Slovakia, Turkey and the United Kingdom.

They join Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Egypt, Latvia, Switzerland and Norway, which were already under Category III.