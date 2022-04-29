Some flights at Changi this weekend to be retimed

Air travellers on a few flights over the May Day long weekend will be affected by changes to flight timings.

In response to queries, Changi Airport Group (CAG) said yesterday that there will be the retiming of a "very small number of flights" to spread them apart during the extremely high peak periods.

This comes amid a rapid increase in air traffic following Singapore's move to open its borders to all vaccinated travellers on April 1.

More travellers are expected over the coming long weekend.

A CAG spokesman said the aviation sector is increasing its capacity to meet growing air travel demand. It is also working to smoothen on-ground operations.

"Moving forward, as airlines apply to launch more flights to serve Changi Airport, our aim is to accommodate their slot applications (to operate flights at the airport) as much as possible, subject to suitable timings and our airport partners having the resources to manage the higher traffic," the spokesman added. "This will ensure a smooth airport experience for our passengers."

Transport Minister S. Iswaran said last month that the number of workers in the air transport sector was at about two-thirds to three-quarters of the level before the pandemic.

This was an improvement over the lows recorded earlier in the pandemic, a period which saw some firms in the sector record attrition rates of as high as 50 per cent.

An industry source who declined to be named told The Straits Times that the airport has been more cautious in approving new flights.

This comes amid concerns that passenger service could be compromised if the recovery in passenger traffic outstrips the volumes that the ground-handling firms are currently able to handle.

Worldwide, airports and airlines have been struggling with manpower shortages.

British Airways cancelled hundreds of flights this month on the back of manpower shortages exacerbated by Covid-19 cases among its staff.

The CAG spokesman said yesterday that no flight approvals have been rescinded, in response to a question about whether airlines have been asked to cancel flights in Singapore.

There are two ground-handling companies - Sats and dnata - at Changi Airport.

They handle matters relating to passengers checking in for flights, food catering and baggage.

Mr Musdalifa Abdullah, managing director of dnata Singapore, said the company is able to meet the rapidly increasing demand for its services.

But he also acknowledged that the firm has a number of vacancies across its operations.

"We aim to fill these vacancies with those highly trained, former dnata employees, who meet our performance criteria but were displaced due to the significant impact of the pandemic on our business," he said. "To date, we have rehired more than half of our previously laid-off staff."

During the Good Friday long weekend earlier this month, about 400,000 air passengers passed through Singapore.

This was about 31 per cent of the average weekly passenger traffic in 2019, the last comparable period before the pandemic.

About a month ago, the average weekly passenger traffic was 18 per cent of numbers in 2019.

CAG said operations during the Good Friday long weekend were generally smooth, except for an instance of inclement weather with lightning warnings that caused some delay to baggage delivery.

In a Facebook post yesterday, the group asked for passengers' patience and understanding if they encounter queues at the airport.

It recommended that passengers reach the airport 21/2 to three hours before their flights to check in, and to prepare the necessary travel documents in advance.