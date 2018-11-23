Some early closures on NSL, EWL from Nov 30

Five stations on the East-West Line (EWL) and seven stations on the North-South Line (NSL) will close earlier, around 11pm, on Fridays and Saturdays from Nov 30 to Dec 15, SMRT said yesterday.

The affected stations are from Dover to Lakeside on the EWL and from Marsiling to Jurong East on the NSL.

The early closure of the stations will allow SMRT to continue with the power supply system renewal, as well as other maintenance and renewal works, the train operator said.

During the affected periods, EWL services between Queenstown and Buona Vista stations will operate as a two-way shuttle with longer service intervals of up to 12 minutes.

Shuttle bus services will be available for commuters during the early closures, stopping at designated bus stops near the stations.

A point-to-point return bus service will be provided between Woodlands and Bukit Panjang stations to connect commuters to the Downtown Line.

In addition, train services on the EWL at the City Hall station will end earlier, around 11.30pm, on Fridays and Saturdays from Jan 4 to 12.

NSL services at the City Hall station will continue to operate as per normal.

During this period, services on the EWL between Outram Park and Raffles Place stations will operate as a two-way shuttle with longer service intervals of up to 12 minutes.

The early closure is to facilitate maintenance works in the EWL's railway tunnels near the City Hall station, SMRT said.

Shuttle bus services will be provided between Raffles Place and Bugis stations from 11.30pm on the affected dates.

As the timings of the last trains departing each station on affected days will vary, commuters are advised to check for station-specific timings on SMRT's website and social media platforms.

