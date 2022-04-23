SMRT unit offers commercial electric vehicles for leasing via joint venture

Companies looking to turbocharge the decarbonisation of their vehicle usage by leasing electric goods and passenger vehicles have options now offered under the brand EVCo.

EVCo was launched yesterday at Gardens by the Bay by a new electric mobility service company, Strides-DST. This is a joint-venture company formed by Strides Mobility, the business arm of SMRT Corporation, and DST Electric Vehicle Rental (Shenzhen).

The two companies signed a memorandum of understanding in June last year to offer electric vehicle (EV) services in Singapore and the region.

Strides Mobility's expertise is in mobility solutions and service provision while DST is said to be China's largest digital platform for commercial electric vehicles.

Through the EVCo brand, Strides-DST will offer corporate customers leases on EVs, with vehicle maintenance programmes and digital solutions included.

EVCo can also help clients plan their electrification transition, carry out sustainability assessments and manage their fleets.

Beyond Singapore, Strides-DST has ambitions to expand into Asean, Australia and New Zealand.

There will be a range of EVs available for leasing in Singapore.

Strides-DST managing director Fuji Foo said at the launch that its offers will be priced competitively because the vehicles are sourced directly from the manufacturers.

In terms of access to charging for the EVs, Strides-DST offers charger installation at the client's premises as well as access to chargers operated by its partners.

One of the key elements of EVCo is the digital platform for fleet management.

It will capture various vehicle data - from real-time location to the condition of the EV's batteries to driver behaviour - and make recommendations with the help of artificial intelligence.

For example, a driver's route can be mapped to incorporate the EV's charging needs on top of the operational demands.

There are now 15 local businesses which have signed up for EVCo's services.

The joint venture company is DST's first foray outside of China.

Since 2015, DST has served more than 2,500 customers and operated over 40,000 EVs.

The company has established more than 8,000 service stations in over 200 cities in China. Its platform has connected around 150,000 charging points and over 400 maintenance stations.