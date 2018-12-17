SMRT train and bus services to be extended on Christmas Eve

SINGAPORE - SMRT announced on Monday (Dec 17) that it will be extending its train services and selected bus services next Monday, which is Christmas Eve.

The last trains on the North-South Line will depart from Orchard MRT station at 1.15am on Dec 25, and terminate at Jurong East and Marina South Pier stations.

On the East-West Line, the last trains will depart from City Hall MRT station at 1.21am on Dec 25, and terminate at Pasir Ris and Tuas Link stations.

The last train on the Circle Line terminating at HarbourFront MRT station will depart from Dhoby Ghaut station at 12.47am on Dec 25, while the last train on the Circle Line terminating at Dhoby Ghaut MRT station will depart from HarbourFront station at 12.43am on the same day.

Finally, the last train on Bukit Panjang LRT will depart from Choa Chu Kang station at 2.07am on Dec 25, via service route A before terminating at Bukit Panjang station.

The operational hours of selected SMRT bus services will also be extended on Christmas Eve to the early morning of Dec 25 so that passengers on the last trains can connect to these bus services.

Services 300, 301, 302, 307 and 983A will depart Choa Chu Kang interchange at 2.15am. Services 901, 911, 912 and 913 will depart Woodlands interchange at the same time as well.

Services 859A and 883A will depart Sembawang interchange at 2.20am, while services 920 and 922 will depart Bukit Panjang interchange at 2.10am.

For more information, passengers can contact the SMRT Customer Hotline on 1800-336-8900 from 7.30am to 8.00pm daily, or visit www.smrt.com.sg.