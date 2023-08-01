SMRT’s rail revenue up 10.4% from pre-Covid levels, thanks to higher ridership

SINGAPORE - The coffers of rail operator SMRT Trains grew as the Covid-19 pandemic eased, with higher ridership pushing its revenue past 2019 pre-pandemic levels by 10.4 per cent.

SMRT’s train business generated a higher revenue of $813.2 million in the 2023 financial year (FY), up by about 26 per cent from $645.5 million in FY 2022, based on its latest group review released on Monday.

It posted revenues of $599.8 million in FY 2021, $754.7 million in FY 2020 and $736.6 million in FY 2019.

“Revenue increased mainly due to higher train ridership as the Covid-19 situation improved,” the firm said.

Total yearly rail ridership rose to 636 million in the latest FY, up 32.5 per cent from 480 million in FY 2022. Even so, ridership is still 15.9 per cent lower than pre-Covid-19 levels.

SMRT chairman Seah Moon Ming and group chief executive Ngien Hoon Ping said in the report: “In the past year, the world started to recover from Covid-19. Food and energy prices soared in the wake of the pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war.

“As Singapore returned to normalcy, public transport ridership started to recover gradually.”

Meanwhile, SMRT’s profits after tax nearly quadrupled in FY 2023, rising from $11.2 million to $42.5 million. It was $23.9 million in FY 2021.

It said the increase was mainly on account of dividend income from its subsidiary SMRT TEL, which operates and maintains the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL).

The third stage of the line – comprising 11 stops from Stevens to Gardens by the Bay – opened in November 2022. TEL’s fourth stage will open in 2024, and its fifth and final stage in 2025.

Aside from TEL, SMRT Trains runs the North-South, East-West and Circle MRT lines as well as the Bukit Panjang LRT (BPLRT).

The group review showed, however, that the firm’s earnings before interest and taxes plunged about 62 per cent to $6.1 million from $16 million in the previous FY.

This was due to lower “other operating income” – income unrelated to SMRT Trains’ principal activities – and higher staff, electricity, and repair and maintenance costs.

SMRT said the lower earnings were “partially offset by higher revenue”.

To minimise delays, the rail operator said it was “doubling efforts” with the Land Transport Authority to renew the many sub-systems – both hardware and software – of the North-South, East-West and Circle lines as well as the BPLRT.