SMRT rolls out use of app to help commuters with visual impairments

The use of an app to help people with visual impairments navigate SMRT's bus interchange at Woodlands Integrated Transport Hub (With) has been rolled out to the public after a trial that began last year.

The use of the NaviLens app has been expanded to cover all 14 berths at the transport hub, after a trial involving commuters and covering three berths.

The app - which was designed in Spain - can direct commuters at With to the berth they wish to board at, by detecting marker tags embedded in the tactile paving at the interchange.

SMRT said it will roll out the use of the app for its other bus interchanges in Bukit Panjang and Choa Chu Kang by the end of this year.

The transport operator introduced the app and its functions to the media yesterday. It is available to both iOS and Android users.

NaviLens requires the use of smartphone features such as accessible touch and screen readers - like VoiceOver on iOS or TalkBack on Android.

Commuters with visual impairments can approach staff at With's passenger service centre to ask which berth the bus they wish to board is at, or key in the berth number into the app themselves if it is not their first time there.

All front-line staff at SMRT interchanges are trained to assist commuters with special needs.

Once the berth number is keyed into the app, the phone camera can detect coloured marker tags embedded in the tactile paving that is all over With.

The app will read out information to the user, such as his current location and which general direction to move towards. The app can capture tags from a distance of up to 12m from different angles and in various lighting conditions.

While the user is navigating, the app will read out information on how much farther the berth is and when to expect the next tag.

Once the user reaches the berth, the app will let him know he has reached his desired location.

SMRT trialled NaviLens in June last year, partnering two social service agencies - Guide Dogs Singapore and Singapore Association of the Visually Handicapped.

Clients from these agencies took part in the trial, allowing SMRT to get their feedback and refine the app to better meet their needs before the official launch.

The app cannot be used at the Woodlands Temporary Bus Interchange, which is situated beside Woodlands MRT station.