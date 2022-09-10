SMRT, polys join hands to strengthen local talent pipeline

Public transport operator SMRT has tied up with the five polytechnics in Singapore to strengthen the pipeline of home-grown engineers, programmers and other specialists for both the company and the wider rail industry.

This comes amid ongoing efforts to recruit and develop workers to meet a growing need for talent to support an increasingly complex MRT system that is expected to grow from 250km now to 360km by the early 2030s.

For instance, SMRT previously said that 1,500 jobs are expected to be created from the Thomson-East Coast Line by the time it becomes fully operational around 2025.

SMRT is recruiting progressively as more stations are opened.

On Friday, SMRT signed a memorandum of understanding with Nanyang, Ngee Ann, Republic, Singapore and Temasek polytechnics.

SMRT chairman Seah Moon Ming said a steady pipeline of talent is needed to transform and run the company's businesses, operations and services, which have been disrupted by digitalisation and Covid-19. He said the agreement will formalise and expand upon existing collaborations between SMRT and the five polytechnics to cultivate such talent.

One example is the further opportunities for polytechnic lecturers to be attached to SMRT, and corresponding teaching stints for SMRT engineers at the schools.

With the MOU, more academic staff will be able to experience what their students will eventually be doing at work, and keep abreast of evolving industry practices.

SMRT also aims to have four times the number of interns it had before, and hopes to be able to offer full-time jobs to 40 per cent of interns from polytechnics.

Education Minister Chan Chun Sing said at the MOU signing at the SMRT office in Paya Lebar that the close relationships between successful companies and academia will accelerate the pace at which Singapore can produce "the graduates that we want".

However, he added that it is not just about churning out another batch of graduates who are ready for the market, but also helping people to keep learning.

Assistant station managers Farah Maszaid, 32, and Muhammad Rasyidi Aswandi, 29, have signed up for part-time engineering diploma courses paid for by SMRT under its Learning through Educational Advancement Programme.

Ms Farah is starting her course at Republic Polytechnic next month. She said: "I was motivated by my bosses. They said, 'You are still young, just continue to study. We will support you.'"

Dr Thian Boon Meng, course chair at Singapore Polytechnic's School of Electrical and Electronic Engineering, has been attached to SMRT twice. He said there is growing interest among students to join the rail industry.

Mr Merrick Sheng, 20, who graduated from Temasek Polytechnic earlier this year with a computer engineering diploma, is currently an intern at SMRT helping with various digitalisation projects.

He said: "What I do here will impact millions of commuters."