SMRT CEO Neo Kian Hong says company takes investigations into workplace accident 'very seriously'

SINGAPORE - SMRT takes the investigation into a recent accident - which injured one of its employees - "very seriously", said the public transport operator's chief executive Neo Kian Hong on Friday (Dec 14).

Mr Neo said a board of inquiry into the incident has been convened and that the investigation into the matter has to take its course.

An SMRT worker had his right foot crushed in an accident involving a maintenance vehicle on the MRT tracks near Joo Koon station on Wednesday.

His foot had to be amputated. The Straits Times understands that the staff member is a man in his 50s.

After the accident, the maintenance teams observed a safety time out on Wednesday morning.

Speaking to reporters after a familiarisation tour of the new Choa Chu Kang bus interchange on Friday, Mr Neo said: "We're very saddened by the workplace accident... The investigation is ongoing. We take it very seriously.

"That's the reason why we have a safety time out to make sure that our people take a step away from their daily routine, make sure they check through all their processes again before they resume services. That's how seriously we take it."

Related Story SMRT employee injured during maintenance work at Joo Koon MRT station, leading to delay in EWL train service

While the exact cause of the accident is not known, ST understands it involved a track tamping vehicle, used to compact the ballast that supports the tracks.

SMRT said the staff member suffered "foot injuries" at about 4.10am near Joo Koon. The Singapore Civil Defence Force was activated. The employee was conscious when taken to the National University Hospital in an ambulance.

On Friday, Mr Neo said that SMRT is taking care of the injured worker. Mr Neo visited the employee and his family in the hospital over the last two days to provide them with assurances.

He said the man's family was worried about the worker's employment after the accident, but the company has assured them that it would take care of him.