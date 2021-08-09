SMRT buys China-made electric cars for its fleet of taxis

Transport group SMRT will roll out its first fleet of electric taxis this month, a move that spearheads its ambition to have a fully electric fleet by 2026.

The Temasek-owned group, which operates the third largest cab fleet in Singapore with around 1,780 vehicles, after market leader ComfortDelGro and runner-up Trans-Cab, has placed an order for 300 China-made MG 5 station wagons.

The compact MG 5 is distributed by multi-franchise motor group Eurokars, and is the second electric MG model here. The MG ZS EV crossover was launched early last year.

Neither SMRT nor Eurokars would comment on the deal, which is expected to be worth around $30 million.

The Straits Times understands that SMRT will peg the rental lower to encourage drivers to take up the greener cabs. Fares are also likely to be slightly lower than its rates for Toyota hybrids.

The battery-powered taxis are expected to be launched progressively later this month. They will join SMRT's fleet of petrol-electric hybrid cabs, which the company wants to replace with full-electric vehicles (EVs) in five years' time.

The MG 5 has a declared range of 400km, and its battery takes about 40 minutes to charge from zero to 80 per cent full from a 100kW direct current fast charger.

SMRT's fleet will rival Grab's Hyundai Kona Electric cars. The ride-hailing firm bought 200 of the South Korean EVs in 2019.

All other point-to-point companies are mulling over adding EVs to their fleets, with ComfortDelGro dipping its toes in new waters with a handful of Hyundai electric cars.

Singapore will no longer allow diesel cars and taxis to be registered from 2025. From 2040, pure combustion-engined models will be banned.

Electric taxis get a rebate of up to $37,500 on their registration taxes.

400km The declared range of the MG 5. 40min How much time it takes to charge from zero to 80 per cent full from a 100kW direct current fast charger. 60,000 Number of public chargers Singapore plans to build by 2030. With this network, Professor Zafar Momin, who lectures at Nanyang Business School, said electric taxi fleets "should be able to operate islandwide comfortably".

Even so, he added that companies will have to optimise operations by "minimising downtime and raising utilisation levels".

"Assuming they are able to achieve optimal operations, taxi operators could realise favourable economics due to lower operating costs of EVs compared with combustion vehicles," he said.

He noted that having electric taxis is a crucial part of a global initiative against climate change as taxis typically clock higher mileage than privately owned cars.

"EVs more than make up for their higher manufacturing carbon footprint by reducing emissions over the lifespan of the electric vehicle," Prof Momin said.

"However, the net reduction in emissions depends on which fuel was used to generate electricity for charging EV batteries.

"Furthermore, the recycling and disposing of used batteries pose additional threats to the environment. Therefore, the environmental footprint of electric taxis goes beyond measuring tailpipe emissions."

The electric taxi move aside, SMRT has entered into other EV-related deals of late. In April, it clinched the rights to distribute commercial electric motorcycles made here by home-grown EuroSports Technologies.

Both parties signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) that will give SMRT subsidiary Strides the rights to sell two-and three-wheelers made by EuroSports in Singapore and the region. The MOU is valid till March 31, 2022.

In June, Strides tied up with the largest commercial EV digital platform in China to find viable ways to offer EV services in Singapore and the region.

Under an MOU, DST Electric Vehicle Rental (Shenzhen) will provide Strides with EVs, which the SMRT subsidiary will lease to clients.