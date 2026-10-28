SMRT bus driver who helped put out car fire among 30 winners of Transport Gold Award

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SMRT bus driver Yau Minddin Muhamad (left) and SBS Transit senior assistant interchange supervisor Lim Poh Boon won the Outstanding Award, a top honour given out at the annual Transport Gold Awards.

SINGAPORE – SMRT bus driver Yau Minddin Muhamad was heading back to Woodlands Depot one evening when he saw a car going up in flames near KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

Without stopping to think, he jumped out of the bus with the on-board fire extinguisher in hand, and started to try and put the fire out.

For about five minutes, Yau Minddin, 49, battled the blaze until the Singapore Civil Defence Force firefighters arrived. But not before a small explosion from the car engine left him with minor injuries on his knuckles, he said.

Yau Minddin said he noticed the driver of the burning car desperately waving for help, but no one stepped up to help. Instead, passers-by were recording the fire using their smartphones.

There were no passengers on the bus when the incident happened at about 5pm on Aug 17, 2025 .

Yau Minddin, who has been a bus driver for about 10 years, was among 30 transport sector workers who were recognised for their exemplary performance with the Outstanding Award on Oct 28.

The award is a top honour given out at the annual Transport Gold Awards.

Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow gave out the awards at the event – organised by the Singa­pore Kindness Movement, Land Transport Authority and industry partners – which is now into its 27th year.

The award winners were selected after each one got at least three commendations under their belt. The award was given to those who exceed their standard duties by devoting personal time and resources, showing composure under pressure or lending a hand in life-threatening emergencies.

Another Outstanding Award winner was SBS Transit senior assistant interchange supervisor Lim Poh Boon, for going the extra mile to help an elderly passenger find his lost wallet in December 2025.

When Lim first heard that the 86-year-old passenger had lost his wallet with identification documents and $3,000 in cash, Lim set out to trace the man’s journey from Holland Village to Clementi.

He studied the man’s concession card records and went to check the seats and aisles of about two or three 165 buses for more than 30 minutes.

It was no easy task tracing the man’s journey, said Lim. The senior could not remember what time he took the bus, or where he got off. He also could not remember if the bus he got on was a single or double-decker bus.

Having lost his own wallet before, Lim said he understood what the elderly man was going through, especially when the cash was for his daily living expenses.

The senior was happy to get his wallet back and wanted to treat Lim and his colleagues to snacks. Lim said: “There is no need for that because it is our responsibility to help him.”