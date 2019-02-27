SMRT bus driver suspended after driving against traffic along Victoria Street

SINGAPORE - A bus driver has been suspended by SMRT after driving a double-decker bus against traffic last Saturday (Feb 23).

A reader sent footage of the bus travelling in the wrong direction along Victoria Street to citizen journalism website Stomp.

In the video, bus service 960 is seen going against traffic in the right-most lane. Several vehicles are seen filtering out of that lane to avoid the vehicle.

In response to queries from The Straits Times on Wednesday (Feb 27), SMRT vice-president of corporate communications Margaret Teo said that the bus driver has been suspended and the transport operator is investigating the incident.

The bus driver had turned into the wrong lane on Victoria Street from Ophir Road while heading towards Marina Centre Terminal at around 12.15pm last Saturday.

His error led to the bus travelling in the wrong direction.

"We apologise to all affected commuters and road users who were inconvenienced that afternoon," Ms Teo said.