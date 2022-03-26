Singaporeans make plans to travel to Johor as bus operators brace for surge in demand

SINGAPORE - Swimming instructor and sports academy owner Jason Lin, 47, had been curious about cycling in Malaysia ever since he took up the sport seriously during the pandemic.

He had heard positive reviews from fellow cyclists about how they had been able to get close to nature, sample good food and explore different landscapes during their cycling trips prior to the border closures.

"I want to explore new places in Malaysia rather than just cycling around our concrete island," said Mr Lin, who founded the 550-member SG RTI Cyclists Facebook group.

He is now making plans for a cycling trip to Johor with eight other cyclists in April.

Mr Lin is one of the many Singaporeans looking to head up north for leisure and sports once border restrictions between Singapore and Malaysia are largely removed next month.

Some are looking forward to tucking into Malaysian food again, while others are looking to make use of the favourable exchange rate.

The two bus operators who are currently running the vaccinated travel lane bus services between Singapore and Malaysia said they are anticipating high demand for cross-border bus services when border restrictions are eased from next month.

A Causeway Link spokesman said the firm is ready to recruit more drivers. The firm is also considering raising fares, but this is subject to approval by the authorities.

Transtar Travel managing director Elson Yap said: "We haven't heard anything from the regulators yet but we are ready to hire up to 50 per cent more drivers and adjust trips accordingly."

From April 1, those who are fully vaccinated will be able to travel freely between the two countries by land without testing or quarantine. There will be no more pre-departure or on-arrival tests, a policy change that will significantly reduce costs and inconvenience for travellers.

The arrangement will apply to all categories of travellers and all modes of transport via the land border, including cross-border public buses like service 170 that are being progressively restored.

Before Covid-19 struck, 415,000 people crossed the Woodlands Causeway and Tuas Second Link daily.

Like many other Singaporeans, Mr Lin used to regularly drive into Malaysia for meals, massages, shopping and staycations prior to the pandemic.