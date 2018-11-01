Singaporean dead in motorcycle crash in Selangor had just embarked on month-long trip with husband

SINGAPORE - She and her husband were going on a month-long trip on their superbike, and had planned to visit nursing homes and special needs schools in Malaysia and Thailand.

However, Ms Pauline Leong, 42, and her husband Admen Lim, 43, met with an accident in Selangor on Wednesday evening (Oct 31), on the first day of their trip.

The motorbike spun out of control in rainy weather, Malaysian police said.

Ms Leong, who worked for the National Environment Agency, is believed to have died on the spot, while Mr Lim suffered a broken leg and severe bruising.

When contacted by The Straits Times on Thursday, Ms Leong's cousin Joseph Ho, 36, said that his family found out about her fatal accident on Wednesday evening, when a friend contacted them on Facebook.

Ms Leong's body will be repatriated back to Singapore on Thursday night, accompanied by one of the couple's friends, Mr Ho said.

Mr Lim, meanwhile, has been transferred from Slim River Hospital in Selangor to KPJ Rawang Specialist Hospital in Perak for an operation on Thursday, Mr Ho said.

According to Chinese daily Lianhe Wanbao, Mr Lim will be returning to Singapore after his operation.

His brother and aunt have gone to Malaysia to be with him.

"The Singapore High Commission in Kuala Lumpur is rendering consular assistance to the affected Singaporeans and their family. Our thoughts and condolences are with them during this difficult time," an MFA spokesman told ST.

Chinese newspaper Shin Min Daily News spoke to Mr Lim's mother, who called Ms Leong a "filial daughter-in-law". Mrs Lim had tried to persuade them against doing this trip, but Ms Leong needed to clear her leave and had decided to go to Thailand, she told Shin Min.

Ms Leong, who loved travelling and taking pictures, started biking when she met her husband 18 years ago, said Mr Ho, a Singapore Armed Forces regular serviceman.

Ms Leong and her husband were both avid bikers, and would ride up to Malaysia and other countries in the region at least twice or thrice a year, for about a week each time, added Mr Ho.

The couple, who celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary in May this year, had no children.

Both Mr Ho and Ms Leong were raised by their grandmother, who Ms Leong was very close to. The cousins had run several marathons together - the most recent being the 2XU Compression Run in April last year.

Mr Ho said the couple went on the trip to pay a visit to schools with special needs and old folks' homes.

"She always shared (about) her compassion for the needy and old folks," Mr Ho said about Ms Leong.

"It was her way of giving back to the society."