Singapore visitors to China must get tested before flight

From Friday, Singapore travellers to China will have to take a Covid-19 test within five days before their flight to the country, to ensure they are free of the coronavirus.

They must also declare that, in the last 14 days, they have not had a fever at or above 37.3 deg C, and have not been in contact with patients with a fever or respiratory symptoms, among other things.

These details were announced by the Chinese Embassy here on its website last Friday.

In June, Singapore and China announced a "fast lane" agreement that allows travellers from both sides to fly into each other's countries without serving a quarantine period of up to 14 days.

Instead, travellers must take a Covid-19 swab test 48 hours before departure and after they land. Last Friday's statement by the Chinese Embassy here spells out details and the paperwork required.

The embassy added on Monday that the test requirement has been or will be implemented in over 80 countries, following differing interpretations of the original announcement.

The test also came under the spotlight after local budget carrier Scoot accidentally sent a mass e-mail to customers yesterday saying that they must take a Covid-19 test before travelling to China.

The e-mail was intended for passengers on Scoot Flight TR100, which is departing for Guangzhou on Sunday, but was sent to other customers who have travelled with Scoot in the past, or have future bookings with the carrier.

Scoot apologised for the mistake and said it arose from a human error, and not a data security or hacking incident.

For the Covid-19 test, the Chinese Embassy said that at this stage, it does not designate specific institutions to carry out the test. Passengers can choose any hospital or clinic listed on the Singapore Ministry of Health's website.

After they have tested negative for Covid-19, passengers must e-mail their test result together with a scanned copy of a signed health declaration form and a photocopy of the biodata page of their passport to the Chinese Embassy.

The embassy said it will take at least one working day to verify the documents. More details can be found on the embassy's website at www.chinaembassy.org.sg/eng/

For the Guangzhou flight passengers who need to take the Covid-19 test, Scoot said in its e-mail that they must take it by today - between 9am and 10.30am at a regional screening centre at the former Shuqun Secondary School in Jurong East - if they do not have a scheduled test.

Passengers taking the test at the centre must pay $186 before their test results can be released to them.