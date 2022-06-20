The Singapore Motorshow is making a return next year after a two-year hiatus due to Covid-19.
It will be held from Jan 12 to 15 at the Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 20, 2022, with the headline Singapore Motorshow to return next year.