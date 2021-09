SINGAPORE - A three-year-old home-grown company is supplying an international logistics giant a fleet of autonomous forklifts in a move which could lead to worker-less warehouses soon.

xSquare, a fully owned subsidiary of Singapore engineering and transport group Goldbell, started with a single forklift retrofitted to be autonomous for Katoen Natie two years ago. By the end of the year, the Belgian logistics firm will deploy five driverless forklifts, replacing six workers.