Singapore Airshow 2026 to feature aerial displays by six air forces and two jetmakers 

The Indonesian Air Force Jupiter Aerobatic Team performing in its KT-1B during an aerial display at the Singapore Airshow on Feb 25, 2024.

SINGAPORE – Aviation enthusiasts can catch aerial displays by military aircraft from six air forces – five of them foreign – during the Singapore Airshow 2026, which will run from Feb 3 to 8 at the Changi Exhibition Centre.

Making its debut is the Royal Australian Air Force’s F-35A Lightning II, an advanced fifth-generation fighter aircraft, said organiser Experia on Jan 23.

Alongside the F-35A will be the Indian Air Force’s Sarang helicopter display team, the Indonesian Air Force’s Jupiter aerobatic team, and the People’s Liberation Army Air Force’s Bayi aerobatic team.

The Royal Malaysian Air Force’s Sukhoi Su-30MKM fighter jet, which performed at the 2016 and 2018 editions, will return for the 2026 show.

The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) will participate with its Integrated Display Team, featuring the F-16C fighter jet and the AH-64D Apache attack helicopter.

There will also be two commercial companies participating in aerial displays at the biennial event.

One of them is Chinese aircraft manufacturer COMAC, with its C919 taking to the skies here, while the other is Airbus, showcasing its A350-1000.

In 2024, six air forces and two commercial jetmakers also put up a flying display.

The flying displays will take place once a day at noon on Feb 3 and 11am on Feb 4 and 5.

During Weekend@Airshow on Feb 7 and 8, when the public can enter the event grounds, the displays will run twice a day, at 11.00am and 3.30pm.

This schedule is subject to change, said Experia, and those attending are advised to check the Singapore Airshow website for the latest updates.

In addition to the aerial performances, more than 35 aircraft will be on display at commercial, business, military and unmanned platforms from leading manufacturers and operators.

They include Airbus, Embraer and Gulfstream, alongside military assets from the RSAF, German Air Force, Royal Australian Air Force and United States Air Force.

For example, the RSAF will exhibit its A330 MRTT, or Airbus A330 Multi Role Tanker Transport, an aerial refuelling and military transport aircraft based on the civilian Airbus A330.

Airbus will showcase its Flexrotor, a small tactical vertical take-off and landing unmanned aircraft system designed for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions.

Experia managing director Leck Chet Lam said the flying displays are always among the most anticipated highlights of the Singapore Airshow.

He said the 2026 edition features a diverse mix of military and commercial aircraft showcasing both cutting-edge technology and the skill of air crews from around the world.

More than 60,000 public visitors attended the show in 2024, the last time it was held.

Tickets for the event’s public days on Feb 7 and 8 are on sale via ticketing service Sistic.

It costs $39 for adults and $19 for children aged three to 12 to enter the Weekend@Airshow. A group package at $250 includes four tickets and a carpark label.