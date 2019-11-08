Signalling fault hits Circle Line for about 20 minutes on Friday morning

SINGAPORE - A signalling fault disrupted service on the Circle MRT line on Friday morning for about 20 minutes.

The Straits Times understands the fault occurred at Kent Ridge station at about 7.40am. This caused slower train services between Holland Village and Labrador Park, resulting in additional travel time of around 10 minutes.

A commuter posted on Facebook at 7.52am to say the train he was on was "stuck behind Botanic Gardens" station. At 7.58am, Mr Amos Ng said the train moved in the opposite direction.

The 18-year-old polytechnic student said his journey from Serangoon to Buona Vista, which would usually take him about half an hour, took more than an hour on Friday.

He observed that trains in both directions had stalled at one point.

The glitch caused a build-up of commuters at station platforms, and operator SMRT had to deploy additional trains after the glitch. The congestion started to ease from 8am.

Mr Ng said normal service resumed at around 8.30am.