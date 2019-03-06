Signalling fault causes delay on Downtown Line during morning peak hour on Wednesday

SINGAPORE - The new Downtown Line was hit by a signalling fault early Wednesday morning (March 6).

The glitch caused service delay across the entire MRT line from as early as 7.45am, with commuters complaining in Bukit Panjang all the way to Bedok.

Train service started to return to normal at just past 9am, over an hour after the glitch.

Photos of packed station platforms were circulated on social media.

SBS Transit had first sent out a public alert at 8.30am.

"Downtown Line is delayed due to a signalling fault. Please expect additional 10 mins travelling time. Free bus rides at designated bus stops are available. We are sorry," it said.

About 15 minutes later, SBS Transit said in another tweet that commuters travelling from Bugis to Little India, towards Bukit Panjang, should add at least 20 minutes to their journey.

At 9am, it said: "DTL train service is now back to normal. Free passing-by bus service is still available."

At 9.20am, SBS Transit announced that free bus services have ceased. It apologised for the incident.

