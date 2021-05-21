SIA warns of fake Facebook post offering free hotel stay

A Facebook post purportedly offering a free hotel stay from Singapore Airlines (SIA) is false.

The post, which is being promoted via Facebook advertisements, was put up from an account named "Singapore Airline", with the SIA logo.

It tells social media users that they can get a free one-night stay at Marina Bay Sands by signing up on an attached link.

People who click on the link will then be asked to provide their personal information to be eligible for the free stay.

SIA said it was aware of the post.

"Singapore Airlines advises recipients to exercise discretion when revealing personal data to unverified sources," it said.

"Recipients should verify such information if they have any doubts, as well as lodge a police report."

It added that those who want to verify the information in such posts or ads can send the details to SIA via its website.