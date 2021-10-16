SIA to resume its Sydney passenger flights

Flag carrier Singapore Airlines (SIA) will add passenger service to all its weekly flights between Singapore and Sydney, in line with New South Wales' border reopening next month.

SIA is now operating just one passenger flight a day to Sydney, New South Wales capital, with other flights cargo-only. From Nov 1, its 17 weekly flights between Singapore and Sydney will be eligible for passenger sales if eligibility criteria are met.

The move is not expected to affect international travellers for now, given that Australia's borders remain closed to them. New South Wales state said yesterday it will allow fully vaccinated citizens and permanent residents from overseas to enter from Nov 1 without the need for quarantine.

Before this, Australia had implemented strict border controls to control the Covid-19 pandemic. Measures included two weeks of mandatory hotel quarantine, and limits on the number of people entering the country.

SIA said in a statement issued in Australia yesterday that it welcomes the plans to reopen New South Wales' borders. It said it will open sales on its flights between Singapore and Sydney for eligible customers from today, 3pm local time (12pm Singapore time). This will support the return of Australians and the reunification of family and friends.

Eligibility for SIA's Australia flights will be determined by the Australian government. Travellers must meet the minimum requirements of being an Australian citizen or a permanent resident, be vaccinated with two doses of an approved Covid-19 vaccine, and have a vaccine certificate that meets requirements.

SIA regional vice-president for South West Pacific Louis Arul said: "This paves the way for many Australians to return home, but more details are needed on how to facilitate unvaccinated passengers within the revised international arrival caps that will come into effect from Nov 1."