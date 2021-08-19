SIA, Scoot and Jetstar to require crew to get jabs

All three local carriers - Singapore Airlines (SIA), Scoot and Jetstar Asia - will require at least their front-line staff to be vaccinated by the end of this year.

SIA front-line staff based in Singapore, including pilots and cabin crew, will need to be fully vaccinated by Sept 1, said SIA Group in response to queries yesterday.

Meanwhile, Scoot's front-line staff based in Singapore will need to be fully vaccinated by Dec 1.

SIA Group, which includes Scoot, said these requirements are in line with the advisory from Singapore's tripartite partners, which states that employers may make vaccination a requirement for staff in higher-risk settings.

SIA Group said about 99 per cent of its active pilots and cabin crew have been vaccinated. All Singapore front-line ground staff have also been vaccinated, it added.

"Vaccinations further enhance the protection for them and everyone around them, on top of the stringent measures that have been put in place to minimise their risk of exposure to the Covid-19 virus at work," said SIA.

"They also lower the overall risk of Covid-19 infections in the broader community."

SIA said it has been contacting the small number of front-line staff who have not had vaccinations so as to better understand their reasons and address their concerns.

It said "a large number of them" have since signed up to be vaccinated as a result of this.

"For the employees who are unable to take the vaccine for medical reasons, or choose not to do so, the SIA Group will endeavour to find for them another position within the organisation that is commensurate with their experience and skills," it added.

The other local carrier, Jetstar Asia, said yesterday it will require all employees - including staff based in offices - to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by Oct 1.

Jetstar Asia said almost 100 per cent of its employees have been vaccinated. Most workers also supported the idea of vaccination being a requirement for work, as it would protect the workers and their families, it added.

The carrier's chief executive Bara Pasupathi said: "Given the potential for the virus to spread, having a fully vaccinated team helps to safeguard our customers, our people and the communities we fly to."

A Jetstar Asia spokesman said it will study whether there are measures that could be implemented for employees who are medically ineligible to take the vaccine.

She added: "If employees have concerns about getting vaccinated for other medical reasons, they will be managed on a case-by-case basis, in line with the Ministry of Manpower's guidelines."

On July 2, the Ministry of Manpower, National Trades Union Congress and Singapore National Employers Federation said employers should not make Covid-19 vaccination mandatory, but making vaccination a requirement for those in higher-risk settings may be part of company policy.

They may impose this vaccination requirement at the point of recruitment or advertisement for new hires in work settings where employees are considered to have a higher risk of Covid-19 infection. But they cannot fire staff on the grounds of the employees declining to get jabbed.

Employers who wish to make vaccination compulsory in these higher-risk employment settings may opt to redeploy unvaccinated workers to other suitable jobs with a lower risk of Covid-19 infection. But terms and conditions for redeployment should be mutually agreed upon if there are no existing redeployment policies.

Several other airlines, including Qantas and Cathay Pacific, have implemented vaccination requirements for their staff.