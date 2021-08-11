SIA, Scoot and Changi lauded for Covid-19 safety efforts

Flag carrier Singapore Airlines (SIA), its budget arm Scoot, and Changi Airport have been recognised for their efforts in facilitating safe international air travel amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

SIA and Scoot were awarded the highest five-star rating in a Covid-19 airline safety audit by London-based research firm Skytrax. Scoot was the first budget carrier worldwide to get the rating.

Meanwhile, Changi Airport snagged a Covid-19 airport excellence award. It was third in overall rankings, breaking an eight-year winning streak.

For the airline safety audit, Skytrax evaluated about 190 safety and hygiene protocols, such as cleanliness on board flights and social distancing measures.

Since the pandemic began, SIA and Scoot have implemented measures to reduce risks of Covid-19 transmission during journeys, such as via the use of digital in-flight entertainment - for example, replacing physical magazines with e-magazines - and self-disinfecting coating in plane cabins and toilets.

Skytrax chief executive Edward Plaisted, praising SIA and Scoot for their Covid-19 safety measures, said: "It is the very detailed attention... that is a key factor to Scoot and SIA achieving this (rating)."

He said the ability to reassure customers of a safe travel experience was key to restoring confidence in air travel.

Scoot chief executive Campbell Wilson said the carrier was proud to be the first low-cost carrier to receive the Skytrax rating and that the achievement would give customers additional reassurance.

In the overall airport rankings for Skytrax's World Airport Awards, Changi Airport finished behind Qatar's Hamad International Airport in first place and Tokyo's Haneda Airport in second.

Since the pandemic began, SIA and Scoot have implemented measures to reduce risks of Covid-19 transmission during journeys, such as via the use of digital in-flight entertainment... and self-disinfecting coating in plane cabins and toilets.

The results were derived from customer surveys conducted between last August and this July.