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SIA passengers in all classes getting new dining and drink options ahead of seat upgrades

The new tandoor roasted paneer main course for SIA passengers across various cabin classes.

SINGAPORE – All travellers flying on Singapore Airlines (SIA) can dine on new dishes like roast chicken breast and prawn cocktail as part of a revamped dining menu across all cabins.

Those in business class, first class and Suites will also be able to choose from luxury wine options and high-end tableware.

SIA’s Suites cabins are the first-class equivalent on the carrier’s A380 flights.

All in, more than 100 new and refreshed appetisers, main courses and desserts are being introduced across all cabin classes under the SIA Chefs’ Selection in-flight menu category.

In a statement on Sept 29, SIA said the menu revamp is part of the carrier’s upgrades to its in-flight dining experience, ahead of the launch of its next-generation seats and in-flight entertainment system in November.

The airline has already started rolling out the new dishes on its flights, and the rest of the dining upgrades like new drinks and tableware will be introduced from November, it added.

The new SIA Chefs’ Selection in-flight menu category will add to the dining options already available on the carrier’s flights.

SIA said: “These include Book the Cook, which allows eligible Suites, first-class, business-class, and premium economy class customers to pre-order a selection of main courses, including Singaporean favourites, international dishes, wellness options and destination-inspired creations.”

Among the dining options available, for instance on SIA premium economy flights, are Irish lamb stew and chicken stroganoff.

A new Irish lamb stew dish will be offered to passengers in premium economy. PHOTO: SIA

Economy-class passengers can take their pick from new dishes like oriental-style fish with yellow bean sauce.

Economy-class passengers can choose new dishes like oriental-style fish with yellow bean sauce (left) and roasted chicken breast. PHOTOS: SIA

Business-class travellers can choose from new dishes like prawn cocktail, char siew or roast pork with wanton noodles, roasted cauliflower steak, Singapore-style prawn noodle soup, as well as Indonesian dishes like jackfruit opor with blue pea rice and vegetarian nasi padang, which is steamed rice with side dishes.

Some of the new dishes for business-class passengers are the fusion harmony rojak, Singapore-style prawn noodle soup and caramelised apple tart with vanilla mascarpone chantilly dessert. PHOTO: SIA

For Suites and first-class passengers, options include poached Maine lobster with champagne sauce, and beef short rib sambal percik – a coconut-based sauce infused with lemongrass – served with nasi kerabu, which is rice tinted blue with butterfly pea flowers.

For Suites and first-class passengers, options include poached Maine lobster with champagne sauce (left) and beef short rib sambal percik served with nasi kerabu. PHOTOS: SIA

They can also opt for dishes like sous vide chicken thigh roulade with chicken and pearl barley broth, lobster royale and citrus-marinated lobster.

The new menu offerings for first-class passengers include a lobster royale appetiser, lobster bisque soup, sous-vide chicken thigh roulade with chicken and pearl barley broth, and apple trompe-l’oeil with Granny Smith sherbet and vanilla-poached apple dessert. PHOTO: SIA

SIA said its new first-class seats, which will be launched as part of its new cabin features on Nov 7, will allow passengers travelling together to enjoy companion dining by converting selected seats into a shared space where they can dine facing each other.

Dishes served to passengers in Suites, first and business cabins will be plated on new custom-designed tableware, created in a tie-up with French luxury brand Christofle.

This marks the first time chinaware from Christofle is being used by an airline onboard its flights, said SIA.

The cheng tng dessert for SIA passengers across various cabin classes. PHOTO: SIA

Travellers who fancy a tipple will find new wine options on the beverage menu for Suites, first class and business class, and new spirits options are available to passengers in all classes.

Suites and first-class passengers will enjoy a new blended whisky from Japan’s Komoro Distillery that is exclusive to SIA, while premium economy and economy-class travellers can look forward to Whyte and Mackay blended Scotch whisky.