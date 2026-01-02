SIA is 4th most punctual airline in Asia-Pacific; Philippine Airlines tops regional ranking 

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Singapore Airlines' on-time performance score was 78.58 per cent in 2025, a slight dip from 78.67 per cent in 2024, when it was ranked third in the region.

SINGAPORE - National carrier Singapore Airlines (SIA) was the fourth most punctual airline in the Asia-Pacific region in 2025, slipping from third place in 2024 .

Its on-time performance score was 78.58 per cent, a dip from the previous year’s score of 78.67 per cent, according to a report released on Jan 2 by aviation analytics firm Cirium.

Topping the list of most punctual airlines in the Asia-Pacific was Philippine Airline s, which scored 8 3.12 per cent.

In 2024, it was ranked seventh, with a score of 76.06 per cent.

Air New Zealand and Japan’s All Nippon Airways were second and third in 2025 respectively.

New Zealand’s national carrier was just behind SIA in 2024’s ranking, coming in fourth . All Nippon Airways had come in second that year.

When asked to comment on the rankings, an SIA spokesperson told The Straits Times: “SIA remains firmly committed to operational excellence, and enhancing the end-to-end travel experience for all our customers.”

The data used to consolidate the rankings was taken from more than 600 sources of real-time flight information, said the report.

A passenger flight is considered on time if it arrives at or departs from the gate within 15 minutes of its scheduled time.

On-time arrivals are used to assess airlines, while on-time departures are used to rank airports.

Globally, Mexico’s Aeromexico retained its ranking as the world’s most punctual airline, with a score of 90.02 per cent.

In second place with a score of 86.53 per cent was Saudia , the national carrier of Saudi Arabia, which was also No. 2 in 2024.

Third place went to Scandinavian Airlines – better known as SAS – which had a score of 86.09 per cent.

No Singapore carrier was ranked in the top 10 globally for on-time performance.

Besides airlines, the Cirium report also ranked the most punctual airports, grouping them according to size.

Changi Airport did not feature in any of the rankings.

The most punctual large airport – one that has 25 million to 40 million outgoing passengers a year – was Santiago’s Arturo Merino Benitez International Airport.

The Chilean airport had an on-time performance score of 87.04 per cent.

Following it were Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport ( 86.81 per cent) and Mexico City’s Benito Juarez International Airport (86.55 per cent).

In the medium airport category ( 15 million to 25 million outgoing passengers) , the winner was once again Panama City’s Tocumen International Airport , which had a score of 93.34 per cent.

Among small airports (five million to 15 million outgoing passengers) , the top place again went to 2024’s winner J ose Joaquin de Olmedo International Airport in Guayaquil, Ecuador. It had a score of 91.47 per cent.