SIA increasing flights to Japan, India as demand recovers

Strong recovering demand for air travel is leading Singapore Airlines (SIA) Group to increase flights to key Asian nodes like Japan and India, with its capacity set to reach 81 per cent of pre-pandemic levels by December.

This is a 20 percentage point increase from May, when capacity for SIA and its budget arm, Scoot, was at 61 per cent of that in 2019.

SIA Group said yesterday that increases in flights will get it ready for the northern winter operating season between Oct 30 and March 25, traditionally a busier period for airlines and airports.

Its move matches that of Changi Airport, which said earlier that the opening of Terminal 4 in September and an extension of operations at Terminal 2 in October will restore the airport's handling capacity to the 70 million passengers it could handle each year before the Covid-19 pandemic.

SIA senior vice-president of marketing planning, Ms JoAnn Tan, said in a statement that some of the growth will be from Japan and India, the latter of which has seen robust demand after its airports were shut for about two months during the pandemic.

Flights to Tokyo will be increased from the current 14 a week to 28. This, together with thrice-weekly services to Nagoya and Fukuoka and a twice-daily service to Osaka, will bring SIA to 62 per cent of its pre-Covid-19 operating capacity to Japan by Oct 30.

As for India, SIA is targeting a full return to pre-pandemic levels in the coming months.

By October, there will be five weekly flights to Ahmedabad, 16 weekly flights to Bangalore and Mumbai, 17 weekly flights to Chennai, twice-daily flights to Delhi and Kochi, and daily flights to Hyderabad and Kolkata.

This represents a doubling of current services to cities like Bangalore and Kochi, which now see seven flights a week.

Between January and April, the highest number of arrivals were from India - over 95,000, out of more than 540,000 people who came to Singapore.

Other adjustments to SIA's flight schedule include an increase in the number of weekly flights to Los Angeles from 17 to 21, and an increase in flights to Paris from seven to 12 times a week.

After a 12-year absence, SIA's newly relaunched non-stop flight to Vancouver will also continue three times a week into the northern winter operating season.

In May, 2.47 million people passed through Changi Airport, which is now operating at about half its pre-pandemic capacity.