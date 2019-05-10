SIA flight delayed 17 hours in Delhi over glitch

Singapore Airlines (SIA) passengers in New Delhi were delayed for about 17 hours when their aircraft was grounded because of a technical glitch that affected the nose wheel of the Airbus 380.

Flight SQ403, which was scheduled to depart at about 10pm local time on Wednesday, eventually left the Indian capital at about 3pm the next day, SIA said in response to queries from The Straits Times.

There were 389 passengers on board the A-380, which landed at Changi Airport at about 11pm last night.

The problem with the aircraft was discovered during the flight from Singapore to Delhi on Wednesday afternoon.

Before the arrival of Flight SQ406, the pilots had reported a technical glitch to air traffic controllers.

The aircraft landed safely at about 8.20pm, half an hour later than scheduled.

"Upon inspection, there were indications of a hydraulic leak in the nose landing gear area," an SIA spokesman said.

As a result, the super jumbo had to be towed to the parking bay after it landed.

A normal disembarkation was subsequently carried out, he added.

"At no point were any of the passengers or crew on board in any danger," the spokesman emphasised, adding that there were 203 passengers and 25 crew on the flight.

The Delhi International Airport, which operates the Indira Gandhi International Airport, said in a statement that pilots had reported a technical issue with the front wheel of the aircraft.

"We had made all the possible arrangements, and fire tenders, along with a medical team, were kept on standby to tackle any emergency condition."

While no injuries were reported, Indian media said that the runway had to be closed for 18 minutes and this affected several other departures.

Because of the problem with the aircraft, the same plane which had been scheduled to operate SQ403 from New Delhi to Singapore was delayed.

Passengers were provided accommodation and assistance for alternative travel connections.

"Singapore Airlines sincerely apologises for the inconvenience caused," the spokesman said.