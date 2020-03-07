SIA cancels flights to and from Milan

Singapore Airlines (SIA) said yesterday that it has cancelled all flights to and from Milan until the end of May following restrictions imposed on travellers from northern Italy.

The cancellation comes two days after news emerged that a passenger who was later confirmed to be infected with Covid-19 had flown in to Singapore on the airline's Flight SQ355 from Milan.

This adds to the slew of recent flight cancellations by SIA, which will cut its capacity by 12.5 per cent, compared with what it had originally scheduled from last month to the end of May.

SIA had announced significant flight cuts on Tuesday to several destinations, including Milan, South Korea and Japan, amid the growing spread of the coronavirus.

The carrier and other airlines around the world have been hard hit by the outbreak, with the International Air Transport Association saying that it could cost airlines as much as US$113 billion (S$156 billion) in revenue this year.

Many people are now avoiding flights to other countries.

An SIA spokesman said: "In view of the latest travel restrictions, all flight services to and from Milan have been cancelled from now till May 31."

The Milan-Malpensa Airport, which SIA flies to, is in the Lombardy administrative region in northern Italy, and travellers from there would thus be affected by travel restrictions announced by the Ministry of Health.

Since 11.59pm on Wednesday, all new visitors with recent travel history to Iran, northern Italy or South Korea within the last 14 days are not allowed entry into Singapore, or transit through it. These areas have all been hit hard by the outbreak.

SIA had previously operated return flights to Milan daily.

One of these, Flight SQ377, which usually flies from Barcelona to Singapore with a layover at the Milan-Malpensa Airport three times weekly, has been converted into a direct flight since Wednesday.

SIA earlier said that this was due to the developing Covid-19 outbreak in northern Italy.

NO MILAN FLIGHTS TILL END-MAY In view of the latest travel restrictions, all flight services to and from Milan have been cancelled from now till May 31. AN SIA SPOKESMAN

It also said that when flights are reinstated to Milan, there are plans to implement similar precautions to those taken for flights to mainland China.

These temporary measures include placing in-flight items on seats instead of giving them out during flights where possible and suspending in-flight sales.

Many other airlines worldwide have also announced significant flight cuts, especially to heavily affected areas.

For example, German airline Lufthansa has announced that it expects to reduce its flights by up to 25 per cent in the coming weeks.

One of Britain's biggest air-lines, Flybe, collapsed on Thursday, with all its flights grounded after its financial problems were compounded by the impact of the outbreak.

Separately, SIA said on Thursday that it has fogged an aircraft and taken extra measures to clean the SQ355 plane that had flown the Milan-Singapore route after a passenger who subsequently tested positive for Covid-19 was found to have travelled on the flight on Feb 24.

The passenger had landed at Changi Airport on Feb 25, where she transited to Air New Zealand Flight NZ283, a code-share service with SIA which was also carrying SIA passengers, to fly to Auckland.

Air NZ said she was confirmed to have the infection on Wednesday.

Pilots and cabin crew on Flight SQ355 have been asked to go on leave of absence.

SIA is trying to trace the passengers who were on board the flight.