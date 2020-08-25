Shorter TEL service hours till Nov 1

Rail operator SMRT is continuing with the shorter operating hours of the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL) till Nov 1 to facilitate the testing of trains and systems in preparation for the opening of Stage 2 of the line.

Train services will end at 9pm daily and start at 6.30am on weekends, SMRT said yesterday. Trains on the TEL currently serve Woodlands North, Woodlands and Woodlands South stations.

The shorter service hours mean that train services end about 2½ hours earlier every day, and start about 40 minutes later on weekends.

Only three stations on the 32-station line are currently being served. The full 43km-long TEL is expected to be ready in 2024.

Stations that will open in Stage 2 are Springleaf, Lentor, Mayflower, Bright Hill, Upper Thomson and Caldecott. This stretch of the line was about 90 per cent complete in January and is expected to open later this year.

The SMRT had initially announced shorter operating hours for the line from July 20 to Aug 30.

Commuters who are affected can use existing public bus services 169, 856, 901 and 901M to travel within Woodlands, SMRT said. They can also transfer to the North-South Line at Woodlands station.

As the departure timings of the first and last trains from each station will vary during the planned closures, commuters can check these timings on the SMRT Trains website.