Shorter stay-home notice period for travellers from 18 countries with lower Covid-19 risk assessment

SINGAPORE - Travellers from 18 countries who are not entering Singapore via the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) scheme will serve a shorter stay-home notice period after arrival from 11.59pm next Tuesday (Oct 12).

The countries are Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Bhutan, Croatia, Cyprus, Egypt, Fiji, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Liechtenstein, Norway, Slovakia, Switzerland, Turkey, Britain, and the United States.

They have been shifted into Category II of the Ministry of Health's Covid-19 risk assessment framework for countries and regions.

Travellers from places within Category II will be able to serve a seven-day stay-home notice at a declared place of accommodation and undergo three Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) swab tests.

This is compared with the 10-day stay-home notice at a dedicated facility or a declared place of accommodation that travellers from Category III places have to undergo. They will also have to take an additional two antigen rapid tests during their stay-home notice period.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said the eased measures for the 18 countries were based on its regular review of the Covid-19 situation in countries/regions and border measures.

MOH's framework determines border measures based on the Covid-19 situation in other places. Category I places are of the lowest infection risk, and Category IV countries the highest.

The framework's requirements applies to travellers who are unable or choose not to travel under the VTL scheme introduced by Singapore to provide quarantine-free entry for vaccinated travellers.

For example, an unvaccinated traveller from Germany who is not eligible for the VTL will still be able to enter Singapore on a non-VTL flight, if he meets other immigration requirements.

But he will be subject to the stay-home notice requirements imposed by the MOH on Category II countries, instead of getting the quarantine-free entry afforded by the VTL scheme.

All 11 countries that Singapore will have VTLs with by Nov 15 are in Category II.

MOH also announced on Saturday that it will place Estonia, Lithuania and Slovenia in Category III from Oct 12, 11.59pm, up from Category IV.

It added that it will continue to adjust Singapore's border measures as the global situation evolves.