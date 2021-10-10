Shorter stay-home notice for travellers from 18 countries

Travellers from 18 countries who are not entering Singapore via the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) scheme will get to serve a shorter stay-home notice (SHN) period after arrival from 11.59pm on Tuesday.

The countries are Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Bhutan, Croatia, Cyprus, Egypt, Fiji, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Liechtenstein, Norway, Slovakia, Switzerland, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United States.

They have been shifted into Category II of the Ministry of Health's Covid-19 risk assessment framework for countries and regions.

Travellers from places within Category II will be able to serve a seven-day SHN at a declared place of accommodation and undergo three Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) swab tests.

This is as compared with the 10-day SHN at a dedicated facility or a declared place of accommodation for travellers from Category III places. They will also have to take an additional two antigen rapid tests during their stay-home notice period.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said the eased measures were based on its regular review of the Covid-19 situation in countries/regions and border measures.

MOH's framework determines border measures based on the Covid-19 situation in other places. Category I places have the lowest infection risk, while Category IV places have the highest.

The framework's requirements apply to travellers who are unable or choose not to travel under the VTL scheme introduced by Singapore to provide quarantine-free entry for vaccinated travellers.

For example, an unvaccinated traveller from Germany who is not eligible for the VTL will still be able to enter Singapore on a non-VTL flight, if he meets other immigration requirements.

But he will be subject to the SHN requirements for Category II countries, instead of the quarantine-free entry afforded by the VTL scheme.

All 11 countries that Singapore will have VTLs with by Nov 15 are in Category II.

MOH also announced yesterday that it will place Estonia, Lithuania and Slovenia in Category III from Tuesday, 11.59pm, up from Category IV. It added that it will continue to adjust Singapore's border measures as the global situation evolves.

Toh Ting Wei