Shelving of SimplyGo plan: What are other cities doing with public transport payments?

SINGAPORE - A number of public transport systems worldwide have begun their shift to account-based ticketing platforms in recent years.

Some still concurrently run systems that offer card-centric modes of payment to cater to the needs of various groups.

With account-based ticketing, travel records are held in a back office and transactions are processed there. In contrast, a card-based ticketing scheme stores transaction data on the cards, and transactions are processed instantly when the cards come into contact with payment terminals.

In Singapore, a planned move to ditch older ez-link and Nets FlashPay cards for SimplyGo, an account-based system, by June sparked unease among some adult public transport users. Some wrung their hands over not being able to see the fares they are charged at transaction points.

SimplyGo transactions are handled on back-end systems.

Pulling the plug on the move on Jan 22, barely two weeks after it was announced, Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat acknowledged passengers’ concerns about the inability to display fares.

Mr Chee said there is no technical solution to this for the moment, and this is the case elsewhere too.

He said Hong Kong’s and London’s account-based ticketing cards, for instance, also do not show such information at the terminals. He was referring to contactless payments via bank cards.

The public transport systems of Hong Kong and London use account- and card-based systems simultaneously, checks by The Straits Times showed.

ST takes a closer look at transport payment systems in New York, Australia’s Victoria state, Hong Kong and London, and the roll-out challenges they faced.

New York, United States: Postponing new system indefinitely