Shattered glass panel at Chinatown MRT platform replaced, says SBS Transit

SINGAPORE - One of the glass panels at the platform of Chinatown MRT station on the North-East line that shattered on Thursday (April 25) was replaced on Friday.

SBS Transit senior vice-president of corporate communications Tammy Tan confirmed the incident, and said that the panel was replaced during engineering hours early on Friday morning.

She said SBS Transit staff discovered that one of the glass panels at the platform was shattered on Thursday morning.

"The glass panel, which is a double-sided laminated safety glass, was still held in place, and the area was cordoned off as a safety precaution," she said.

She added that train services were not affected and apologised to all passengers for the inconvenience caused.

A reader who only wanted to be identified as Ms Luo, 59, who works in customer service, told Chinese-language evening daily Shin Min Daily News that she noticed the area was cordoned off when she was at the platform around 6am.