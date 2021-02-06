Sengkang-Punggol LRT: 17 new two-car trains as demand grows

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) will add 17 two-carriage trains to the Sengkang-Punggol Light Rapid Transit (SPLRT) to meet growing demand from the two residential estates.

Announcing this in a statement yesterday, the LTA said the new trains are expected to be delivered progressively from 2024 to 2027, doubling the number of two-car trains in the current SPLRT fleet to 33.

Operator SBS Transit also runs 25 one-car trains on this LRT system, which serves two of the fastest-growing residential estates in Singapore.

The current SPLRT depot located above the North East Line's (NEL) depot in Sengkang will be expanded from 3.5ha to 11.1ha, said the LTA.

It will include a new train stabling area and a new maintenance workshop, as well as two new reception tracks that will shorten the trains' launching time.

The expansion will also see enhanced power supply systems to support the operations of the additional trains, along with the addition of three new traction power stations to the existing five for improved traction power.

SPLRT depot expansion works will commence by the year end and be completed by 2027, said the LTA.

In a Facebook post, Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung said daily ridership on the LRT line has more than doubled over the past 10 years, prior to the Covid-19 pandemic. This was driven by the growth in homes in both towns, he added.

"The SPLRT therefore needs to develop in tandem with residents' long-term public transport needs."

The Sengkang LRT was opened in 2003, connecting commuters from the residential areas to the town centre, Sengkang MRT station on the NEL, and Sengkang bus interchange.

The Punggol LRT opened in 2005, linking residents in the area to Punggol MRT station on the NEL and Punggol bus interchange.

Both LRT systems were upgraded from one-car to two-car operations in 2016 to meet the growing transport needs of the communities. They currently run along two loops and serve 14 stations.