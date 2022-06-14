Seletar Airport

Commercial flights resume

Updated
Published
4 min ago

Firefly's FY3124 was the first commercial flight to land at Seletar Airport in more than two years when it touched down at around 8.50am yesterday with 59 passengers on board the 72-seater turboprop plane.

The arrival marked the reopening of Seletar Airport to commercial flights, after the Malaysian carrier stopped service to Singapore on March 16, 2020, after the pandemic hit.

Meanwhile, travellers from 98 countries and regions, including Singapore, can now enter Japan without quarantine regardless of their vaccination status, so long as they produce a negative pre-departure polymerase chain reaction test. Several travel agencies said their tour packages will begin only from next month because of administrative procedures.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 14, 2022, with the headline Commercial flights resume.

