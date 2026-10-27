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Selected public train, bus services to end later on eve of Deepavali

SMRT and SBS Transit will extend selected train and bus services on the eve of Deepavali.

SINGAPORE – Passengers travelling late on the eve of Deepavali will still be able to catch public transport, as SMRT and SBS Transit will extend selected train and bus services.

North-South Line (NSL), East-West Line (EWL), Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL) and Circle Line (CCL) operations will be extended into the early hours of Nov 8.

On the NSL and EWL, the last trains going towards Jurong East, Marina South Pier, Pasir Ris and Tuas Link stations will leave City Hall station at 12.30am.

The last TEL train leaving Woodlands North for Bayshore will depart at midnight, and the train travelling in the other direction will leave at 12.12am.

For the CCL, the last train from Dhoby Ghaut to Stadium will leave at 12.17am. Meanwhile, the last train from Marina Bay (anti-clockwise) towards Caldecott will depart at 12.21am, while the last train from Marina Bay (clockwise) towards Botanic Gardens will leave at 12.29am.

There will be no extension for the Bukit Panjang LRT service and Changi Airport service.

Train services on the North East Line (NEL), the Downtown Line (DTL) and the Sengkang-Punggol LRT systems will be extended by about half an hour.

The last NEL train to Punggol Coast will leave HarbourFront at 12.30am, while the train going in the opposite direction will leave at midnight.

On the DTL, the last train bound for Expo will depart from Bukit Panjang at 12.03am, while the last train towards Bukit Panjang will leave Expo at 12.04am.

The last LRT trains from Sengkang and Punggol stations will leave at 1.06am and 1.09am, respectively.

Operating hours for 54 bus services will also be extended across the island, including from the bus interchanges in Bedok, Boon Lay, Bukit Batok, Jurong East, Punggol and Woodlands. These include bus routes operated by Go-Ahead and Tower Transit.

Bus services 143M, 333, 334 and 335 will leave the Jurong East interchange at 1.50am, the latest among the routes with extended operational hours.

For more information, passengers can visit the websites of the public transport operators.