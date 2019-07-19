Scoot to take off from Terminal 1 from Oct 22

Scoot passengers will board their flights from Changi Airport Terminal 1 instead of Terminal 2 from Oct 22.

The airline confirmed the date of the move to be Oct 22 in an e-mail to trade partners and a notice on its FlyScoot website this month.

All but seven Scoot flights will depart from T1 that day, the first being TR100 bound for Guangzhou. It is expected to take off at 5.15am.

Similarly, Scoot flights arriving at Changi on Oct 22 will land at T1.

Check-in counters for Scoot passengers will be located at rows five to seven in the T1 departure hall.

The airline said last year that it would move its operations to T1 in the last quarter of this year but did not specify a date. The flight schedules for all flights are unchanged despite the move.

In response to queries, Scoot and Changi Airport Group (CAG) confirmed the move yesterday and said details are being finalised.

Scoot chief executive Lee Lik Hsin said: "With the move, we hope to encourage more customers to use the expanded self-service facilities, to enjoy a quicker and more seamless check-in process."

Mr Jayson Goh, managing director of airport operations management at CAG, said it works closely with airline partners to ensure that they have sufficient space to operate and grow.

CAG conducts regular reviews on the allocation of airlines across terminals to ensure that the space is aligned with the airlines' growth plans, he added.

In a joint statement with Scoot announcing the move last year, CAG said it had been working to expand T1's passenger handling capacity, with the project expected to be completed this year.

Upgrading works to T1, which have been ongoing for the past five years, resulted in expanded overall floor space and an increased capacity to handle three million more passengers a year. The increased capacity comes mainly from the addition of more self-service check-in kiosks and bag drop machines.

The T1 arrival hall is now also integrated with the first level of Jewel Changi Airport.

IT consultant Toh Donson, 25, who flies Scoot about once a year, considers easier access to Jewel to be the main positive of the move. But he said he still prefers check-in counters because the bag drop machines "sometimes have problems detecting the luggage tags".

Scoot's relocation will help facilitate a multimillion-dollar facelift at T2 that will start in the last quarter of the year and take four to five years.

When completed, it will boost Changi's total handling capacity by up to five million passengers a year to about 90 million.

Information on Scoot departures and arrivals on Oct 22 will be available at changiairport.com and the iChangi app. All Scoot customers will be progressively updated beginning later this month.