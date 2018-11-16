Scoot switching from Terminal 2 to T1 next year

Scoot will move its operations from Changi Airport Terminal 2 to Terminal 1 in the last quarter of next year.

The budget airline yesterday said the move is aimed at facilitating its growth plans and enhancing customer experience.

It added that it projects double-digit annual growth over the next three years.

Scoot is also aiming to enhance its check-in and boarding process, following a recent post-flight customer feedback survey.

Scoot's chief executive Lee Lik Hsin said the move to T1 would allow the airline to continue serving its customers comfortably.

He added: "We are working hard to achieve a seamless transition for our customers, employees and service partners, and we look forward to welcoming everyone to our new home in T1 next year."

In a joint statement with Scoot, Changi Airport Group (CAG) said the airport has been upgrading in order to expand T1's passenger handling capacity.

The upgrading, which is expected to be completed next year, will better support the future growth of airlines.

Some of the upgrading works have been completed, including the refurbishment of T1's departure hall where a new fast and seamless travel zone lets passengers check in and drop off their bags at automated self-service machines.

Also, an all-new meeters and greeters hall at the arrival level of T1 has been in place since April.

The arrival level is due to be integrated with the first level of Jewel Changi Airport when it opens next year.

The baggage claim hall is being expanded to incorporate more belts, in order to serve more arriving flights.

CAG and Scoot said that with the upgrades and expansion, T1 is ready to handle the increased scale of operations that Scoot's projected growth will bring.

Mr Jayson Goh, managing director of airport operations at CAG, said the group periodically reviews the allocation of airlines across its terminals, so as to provide sufficient terminal capacity for future traffic growth.

"CAG will work closely with Scoot to ensure that its relocation to Terminal 1 is seamless for all its passengers," he said.