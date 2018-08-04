Scale nets, slide down poles at T4

Both the young and the young at heart will soon be able to scale climbing nets and slide down poles at a new playground at Changi Airport Terminal 4 (T4), Changi Airport Group said yesterday when it unveiled the attraction at the official opening of T4, which started operations on Oct 31 last year.

The playground features a structure called the Chandelier. Anchored to both the ground and the ceiling, it is made up of about 10km of rope and supported by about 15 tonnes of steel.

Located in the transit area, the playground admits up to 50 people at any one time and will be opened to travellers in a few weeks.

T4 is home to 11 airlines, including Cathay Pacific and the AirAsia group of carriers.

Karamjit Kaur