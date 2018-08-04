Scale nets, slide down poles at T4

The Chandelier, which is anchored to both the ground and the ceiling, is made up of about 10km of rope and supported by about 15 tonnes of steel.
The Chandelier, which is anchored to both the ground and the ceiling, is made up of about 10km of rope and supported by about 15 tonnes of steel.ST PHOTOS: ONG WEE JIN
Above: Professor Lui Pao Chuen, technical adviser to the executive committee for airport development, having a go at the fireman's pole at Terminal 4's new playground. With him are (from left) Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Ng Chee Meng, Sen
Travellers lounging at one of the resting areas in Terminal 4.
The Chandelier, which is anchored to both the ground and the ceiling, is made up of about 10km of rope and supported by about 15 tonnes of steel.
Professor Lui Pao Chuen, technical adviser to the executive committee for airport development, having a go at the fireman’s pole at Terminal 4’s new playground. With him are (from left) Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office Ng Chee Meng, Senior Minister of State for Transport Lam Pin Min, Coordinating Minister for Infrastructure and Minister for Transport Khaw Boon Wan, and Changi Airport Group chief executive Lee Seow Hiang (behind Mr Khaw).
Published
36 min ago
Senior Aviation Correspondent
karam@sph.com.sg

Both the young and the young at heart will soon be able to scale climbing nets and slide down poles at a new playground at Changi Airport Terminal 4 (T4), Changi Airport Group said yesterday when it unveiled the attraction at the official opening of T4, which started operations on Oct 31 last year.

The playground features a structure called the Chandelier. Anchored to both the ground and the ceiling, it is made up of about 10km of rope and supported by about 15 tonnes of steel.

Located in the transit area, the playground admits up to 50 people at any one time and will be opened to travellers in a few weeks.

T4 is home to 11 airlines, including Cathay Pacific and the AirAsia group of carriers.

Karamjit Kaur

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 04, 2018, with the headline 'Scale nets, slide down poles at T4'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

Related news and commentaries on Asean
JCU finds success in its 'Students First' approach to education
Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!